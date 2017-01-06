2 people taken to the hospital after driver drags person and strikes tree in Conway

WBTW News Staff Published: Updated:
Courtesy of Conway Police Facebook page
Courtesy of Conway Police Facebook page

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are investigating a single car accident that happened Thursday on Dewitt and 16th Avenue.

According to Sergeant Darren Alston with Conway police, over the course of the investigation, police learned that a bail bondsman tried to extract an individual from a vehicle who was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Marlboro County. The car sped away with an individual attached to the driver-side door and struck a tree.

Both individuals were transported to Grand Strand Hospital with potentially life threatening injuries, Alston says.

SC Highway Patrol MAIT Team is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

