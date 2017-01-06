Sheriff: Multiple people killed in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Multiple people were killed in a shooting early Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

Authorities have not yet released the exact number of people who were killed.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said that multiple people have been killed and one person is in custody.

Miami area television stations are reporting that 13 people were shot and four people were killed.

On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an “ongoing incident” in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. They did not elaborate.

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”

Passengers who appear to have been evacuated from planes could be seen standing on the tarmac.

Other passengers could be seen disembarking a Delta jet that is pulled up to a gate.

NBC News reports that passengers have also been evacuated from planes.

The airport tweeted that all services at the airport have been suspended for the time being.

News helicopters showed police cars blocking the entrance to the airport.

Confirming multiple people are dead, and a number of people were transported to a hospital from @FLLFlyer. Upper level of airport open. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017