Around Town: Wonder Works’ Gift For The New Year

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Wonder Works is offering a Happy New Year gift to all local residents on Sunday, January 29th: only $10 admission for North and South Carolina residents.

WonderWorks is an amusement park for the mind with 50,000 square feet of “edu-tainment”. The attraction combines education and entertainment with more than 100 hands on exhibits that challenge the mind and spark the imagination.

Price valid for All Access WonderWorks Admission – including Laser Tag!

Offer valid 1/29/17 only.

Not valid with any other offers. Must present valid North or South Carolina ID at box office. Not valid on previous purchases.

Normal Pricing: Adults $27.99 + tax

Children $17.99 + tax

Address:

1313 Celebrity Circle

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Phone:

(843) 626-9962

Hours:

Open 365 days a year

WonderWorks is open:

Sunday through Thursday: 10am until 7pm

Friday & Saturday: 10am until 8pm

Open Christmas Eve 10am-6pm

Open Christmas Day 12pm-7pm

***Last ticket sold 90 minutes before closing

