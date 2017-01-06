Around Town: Wonder Works’ Gift For The New Year

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Wonder Works is offering a Happy New Year gift to all local residents on Sunday, January 29th: only $10 admission for North and South Carolina residents.
WonderWorks is an amusement park for the mind with 50,000 square feet of “edu-tainment”. The attraction combines education and entertainment with more than 100 hands on exhibits that challenge the mind and spark the imagination.
Price valid for All Access WonderWorks Admission – including Laser Tag!
Offer valid 1/29/17 only.
Not valid with any other offers. Must present valid North or South Carolina ID at box office. Not valid on previous purchases.
Normal Pricing: Adults $27.99 + tax
Children $17.99 + tax
Address:
1313 Celebrity Circle
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Phone:
(843) 626-9962
Hours:
Open 365 days a year
WonderWorks is open:
Sunday through Thursday: 10am until 7pm
Friday & Saturday: 10am until 8pm
Open Christmas Eve 10am-6pm
Open Christmas Day 12pm-7pm
***Last ticket sold 90 minutes before closing
Information Provided By Wonder Works.