Clemson Tigers arrive in Tampa for National Championship

Fans gathered at the WestZone for a send off for the Clemson Tigers, Friday. A sea pf orange and purple clad fans chanted their battle cries to the smiles of Coach Dabo Swinney and the team.

They made their way to the National Championship game in Tampa against Alabama. It’s a rematch both the team and fans were hungry for, hoping this time to bring the win back to Clemson.

The Tigers landed at the airport in Tampa just after 4:00pm.

Head Coach Dabo Swinney also spoke with reporters at the airport and discussed how his team is preparing for Monday’s game against the Crimson Tide.