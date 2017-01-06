Florence One celebrates School Board Recognition Month

FLORENCE, SC – Florence School District One will join school districts throughout the state and nation to celebrate School Board Recognition Month in January. More than 600 locally-elected and appointed school board members throughout the state will be recognized by schools and communities for their service and dedication to public education.

The theme, “Stand Up 4 SC Public Schools,” recognizes the important roles school boards play in promoting and advocating for quality education. School board members are elected by the people in their local communities to represent their voice and to ensure the success of schools and students.

“The efforts of school board members often go unrecognized,” said Florence One Superintendent Dr. Randy Bridges. “This month we honor the year-round commitment that school board members make to our district and the community.”