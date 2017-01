FLORENCE, SC – Florence One needs volunteers who are interested in tutoring or mentoring children. The next training date for the volunteer program has been set for Tuesday, January 31st at 5:30 p.m. at the Florence One Administration Building, 319 South Dargan Street. Applications and SLED background check forms should be completed prior to the training date and are available online at http://www.fsd1.org or at the Florence One office.

Advertisement