Horry County Police investigate double shooting in Socastee

police-scene

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Friday morning in the Socastee area.weeks-drive-scene

Officers responded to a mobile home on Weeks Drive off of Socastee Blvd. before 2 a.m. Horry County Police Sergeant Danny Furr said a couple in the home was taken to a local hospital, but he did not have details about their conditions.

Detectives hoped to get a better idea of what happened once they are able to talk to the victims, Furr said. He said detectives had gone to the hospital in hopes of getting more information as soon as possible.

Furr did not have any details about possible suspects. No arrests have been reported.

