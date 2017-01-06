Police catch suspect breaking into cars at Hartsville apartment complex

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Hartsville police say they arrested one man after they caught him breaking into cars at an apartment complex.

The press release from Mark Blair with Hartsville police says that on Thursday morning, officers were at an apartment complex on Washington Street investigating a theft from a car. While officers were on scene, they heard breaking glass nearby at another apartment complex.

Investigators walked over and saw a person in a hoodie leaning through a car window. As police got closer, the suspect noticed the officers and ran. One officer was able to catch up to the suspect after a brief chase and he was arrested without incident.

Officers found two additional cars in the complex had their windows broken and items removed. Some of the items were recovered after the foot chase.

Blair says Darius Dickey of Hartsville, was transported to the Darlington County Detention Center for five counts of breaking into a motor vehicle. Online booking records show Dickey was released on bond Friday at 10:44 a.m.

The Hartsville Police Department encourages the public to remove valuables from cars and asks that people don’t leave purses, wallets, keys, firearms, computers or cellular phones on the seat. Park in well-lit areas or close to the doors of businesses when possible.