Robeson County EOC and NCDOT prepare for winter storm

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency Friday morning. Robeson County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Director, Stephanie Chavis, says black ice is one of the biggest concerns because many roads are shaded by trees. The EOC asks that people stay off the roads unless necessary.

“With our previous storm with Hurricane Matthew we still have some trees that are leaning. If we get a little ice or snow that may cause those trees to go down,” Chavis explains.

Robeson County Schools are on standby for warming shelters. The EOC will release information about the shelters on its Code Red App. They encourage residents to download the free app. To get calls or text updates.

North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) in Lumberton says they’re prepared to make sure roads are safe. Crews started spraying brine yesterday. Friday morning all interstate and primary highways had been sprayed. Crews will start working 24 hour shifts Friday night at 7.

Saturday morning 19 trucks will be on the roads in Lumberton making sure they’re clear.

Chuck Miller, NCDOT district engineer in Lumberton said,”I recommend that anybody that does not have to be on the road to not be on the road in the hazardous conditions.”

Miller said even just a little bit of snow or ice can make it dangerous to drive.