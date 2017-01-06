Tidelands Health reports smoke after equipment malfunction

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Patients in a portion of Tidelands Health Georgetown Memorial Hospital were moved after smoke filled a part of the building Friday morning.

According to Tidelands Health Spokesperson Carl Lindquist, an equipment malfunction in a 23-bed unit designed for patients recovering from surgery caused smoke to fill that portion of the building. Georgetown fire crews responded to the hospital.

Lindquist says no injuries to patients or staff have been reported and all patients in that portion of the hospital have been moved as a precautionary measure.