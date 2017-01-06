Snow possible for Eastern Carolinas this weekend

A winter storm will bring rain and some snow to our area late tonight and Saturday. The storm system will develop today in the Gulf of Mexico, and spread rain our way late in the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s in the afternoon, so this storm system will start as rain. Temperatures will drop tonight, but for most of us, it will stay rain for most of the night. The change over to snow will start to the northwest early Saturday morning, and the rain/snow line will move through the Pee Dee in the morning, and toward the coast in the early afternoon. The storm system will move away Saturday afternoon, taking the rain and snow with it. The best chance for accumulation will be in North Carolina, and in northern parts of Chesterfield and Marlboro counties. Those areas could see a few inches of snow. South of those areas to I-95 could see a coating to an inch or two of snow, and east of I-95 will see mainly rain, and perhaps ending as a burst of snow. As this storm moves away, much colder air will move in, and it will stay very cold into Tuesday. High temperatures will struggle to make it into the 40s, and night time lows will be in the teens and 20s.

Today, mostly cloudy and cool with rain developing late. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight, cloudy, cold with rain. Lows 30-32 inland, 34-35 beaches.

Saturday, rain, changing to snow in some spots, then ending in the afternoon. Highs 35-41.