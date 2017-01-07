Man arrested for robbery at CVS after being released from jail earlier the same day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man in connection to a robbery of a CVS in Myrtle Beach Saturday, after his release from jail on other charges earlier in the day.

Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach police department says the robbery happened around 11 a.m. at 512 South Kings Highway.  Officers arrested 24 year old Jesse Roberts a short time later.

Crosby said Roberts had a bond hearing on other charges earlier Saturday morning and was released before the robbery arrest.

