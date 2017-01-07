Marion Fire Department welcomes people to warming shelter

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The City of Marion Fire Department opened its doors to anyone that needs to stay warm.

Last night the department had six people stay overnight, tonight they expect more people because of overnight freezing temps.

Captain Jackie Yates, City of Marion Fire Department Captain said, “As firefighters we prefer that they come here or stay with other family members so they are not using alternative and desperate ways of heating their homes because that causes house fires and house fires cause fatalities.”

The warming shelter was previously scheduled to close Monday morning but they may extend it until Monday night or until the freezing temperatures rise.