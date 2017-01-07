Myrtle Beach police use fingerprints to arrest man for bomb threats

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police arrested a man for making multiple bomb threats.

Lt. Joey Crosby said Robert Harris, 44 years old from Myrtle Beach, has been arrested and charged with possession or use of a weapon of mass destruction in the furtherance of act of terrorism.

On Thursday, the Myrtle Beach Police Department received a letter which detailed a specific threat of placing and detonating explosives, at three locations across the city, if specific demands were not met.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department Crime Scene Unit processed the letter and was successful in obtaining a fingerprint that was compared to and confirmed as matching to Robert Harris.

Harris had been previously arrested by the Myrtle Beach Police Department on charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and carjacking, and was being housed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center since his arrest on the aforementioned charges.

On Saturday, Harris was transported from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center to the Myrtle Beach Police Department and served with the arrest warrant.

Lt. Crosby said it was determined that the explosive devices did not exist.