PHOTOS: StormTracker13 winter weather forecast in photos

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – WBTW StormTracker13 weather team is tracking the rain, sleet, and possible snow across the Carolinas. Check out Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson‘s forecast photos in the slideshow below. Click here to see the slideshow if you’re using a mobile device.
If you have winter weather photos, please share them with us by emailing news@wbtw.com. Be sure to include where and when the photo was taken, along with your name so we can give you credit for the picture.
Follow the StormTracker13 forecast for your area with the team’s weather app.
Winter weather forecast in photos
Winter weather forecast in photos x
Latest Galleries
-
Myrtle Beach police arrest twelve people in connection with prostitution
-
Fire destroys North Myrtle Beach home
-
Hartsville Police want to question men in connection to WalMart theft
-
Bay Road Crash
-
Florence Market
-
Read to Succeed
-
Credit Card Fraud
-
Horry County Stolen Trailer
-
Deadly Dillon County House Fire
-
Robeson County Schools start rebuilding process after Hurricane Matthew damaged eight schools