PHOTOS: StormTracker13 winter weather forecast in photos

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – WBTW StormTracker13 weather team is tracking the rain, sleet, and possible snow across the Carolinas. Check out Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson‘s forecast photos in the slideshow below. Click here to see the slideshow if you’re using a mobile device.

If you have winter weather photos, please share them with us by emailing news@wbtw.com. Be sure to include where and when the photo was taken, along with your name so we can give you credit for the picture.

Follow the StormTracker13 forecast for your area with the team’s weather app.

Winter weather forecast in photos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A winter storm is moving away from the Carolinas as very cold weather moves in. The heaviest precipitation from this storm is over, and most occurred as rain. Today, windy and cold with morning rain and snow showers, and patchy freezing drizzle. Clearing in the afternoon. Highs 36 inland, 39 beaches. Showers will be gone by early Saturday afternoon, and skies will clear later this afternoon. It will be windy with temperatures in the 30s today, and lows tonight will fall into the low 20s. Download the StormTracker app by searching WBTW weather in your app store