Ripley’s Attractions offer discounts, special shows to celebrate Clemson

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Ripley’s Attractions of Myrtle Beach are showing their Clemson pride and celebrating another year in the National Championship.

On Saturday and Sunday at noon, 2 p.m. , and 4 p.m. the Mermaids at the Ripley’s Aquarium are holding Clemson-Themed Mermaid Shows and meet and greets.

From Saturday through Monday, guests can wear Clemson colors and mention this discount for 50 percent off single ticket admission to all four Ripley’s Myrtle Beach attractions.

Ripley’s also released that they will be offering 10 percent off all week for every touchdown scored by Clemson Tuesday thru Friday up to 60 percent off. The discount will be good for single ticket admissions at all four Ripley’s Myrtle Beach locations. Ripley’s just asks that you show your Clemson pride and wear Clemson colors.