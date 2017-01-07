Several flights cancelled at MYR Saturday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – According to the Myrtle Beach International Airport website, numerous flights were cancelled Saturday morning.

As of 6:45 a.m. Saturday, 13 flights departing from MYR were cancelled and several flights slated to arrive from Charlotte, Boston and Atlanta were also cancelled.

If you plan on flying in the next couple of days, MYR officials recommend you get to the airport at least two hours in advance of your flight.

The airport website says that guests should direct any questions regarding weather conditions or flight cancellations to their airline.