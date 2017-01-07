Snow blankets Upstate SC, WNC, Eastern GA

WSPA, WBTW News Staff Published: Updated:
Courtesy of WSPA's viewer submitted gallery
Courtesy of WSPA's viewer submitted gallery

Pics January 6-7 Snow Storm

The snow may have missed the coast, but in other areas of the state, people woke up to a world covered in white.

Light snow began Friday in the mountains, while light rain fell the Upstate.

The prime time for snow was over Friday night, but experts say it will continue into Saturday morning.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s