Snow blankets Upstate SC, WNC, Eastern GA

Pics January 6-7 Snow Storm
Pics January 6-7 Snow Storm
The snow may have missed the coast, but in other areas of the state, people woke up to a world covered in white.
Light snow began Friday in the mountains, while light rain fell the Upstate.
The prime time for snow was over Friday night, but experts say it will continue into Saturday morning.