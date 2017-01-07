Threat of winter weather impacts travel on the roads and in the sky

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The potential for winter weather is already impacting travel on the Grand Strand. Airlines canceled or delayed some flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport Friday night.

Some people traveling by road changed their plans to get ahead of any wintry mix headed our way.

“My oldest came down from New Hampshire and she left about three hours ago to try and beat the weather heading home,” said Dominic Iadonisi.

Iadonisi was visiting his family in Myrtle Beach, the plan was for everyone to be together through Sunday; but with potential for wintery weather his daughter Kirrsty decided not to risk it and left Friday night.

“She had to go, got to be at work on Monday,” said Iadonisi.

Being from New Hampshire, Iadonisi was confident she can handle the conditions, but it still makes him a bit nervous.

“She’s calling every three to four hours and if it gets nasty she’s calling even more than that and yeah we already heard from her,” said

Iadonisi said she already saw some roads in North Carolina getting bad, “some ice, a little sleet, some snow. So it’s kind of a real bad mix coming right now.”

And he was glad she took her time heading home, instead of rushing back.

“You have to look out for everybody else,” said Iadonisi.

The possiblitiy of winter weather was also a worry for travelers waiting on flights.

“Well tomorrow there’s a state of emergency for the snow,” said Doris Hiscox.

Hiscox had to wait an extra hour for her best friends flight to arrive at MYR from Charlotte, but she was glad it wasn’t cancelled like some other flights from Charlotte and Atlanta on Friday.

“I’m glad, I’m glad. I just want her to stay safe. I have dinner ready already so it doesn’t matter I’m just anxious to see her,” said Hiscox.

If you plan on flying in the next couple of days, MYR officials recommend you get to the airport at least two hours in advance of your flight.

If you’re hitting the roads, the highway patrol says go slow because it takes 2 to 3 times as long to stop in icy conditions.