Winter weather causes several flight cancellations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The winter weather interfered with a lot of travel plans on Saturday.

Several flights into and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport were cancelled or delayed Saturday morning. Because of the severe weather, dozens of flights to cities including Atlanta, Charlotte and Boston were cancelled. This change in travel plans impacted passengers flying Delta, American, Spirit, and Virgin Atlantic Airlines.

We spoke with a woman who was not too thrilled to be waiting around at the airport, after her newphew’s flight from Atlantic City, NJ was delayed. “We figured all systems were go, so we took off. And now we get here and it’s delayed. Hopefully another 45 minutes but I wouldn’t take it to the bank,” said Diana Aklan. “I moved down south to get away from this.”

The stormy weather primarily impacted morning flights at the airport. Most flights after noon proceeded as scheduled.