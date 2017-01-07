Winter weather closings and cancellations across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand

EVENTS & STORE HOURS

The Darlington County School District’s Hartsville Strings Winter Concert scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8 is canceled.

Due to the winter weather forcast for Saturday, the 1:00 program by Rodger Stroup: Major Themes in South Carolina History at the Horry County Museum has been cancelled and will be postponed. The SC Hall of Fame Film Series Premiere is still scheduled to take place at 4:00 pm with an introduction by South Carolina Hall of Fame Board Member and local historian Rod Gragg.

Magnolia Mall in Florence will operate on a 3 hour delay on Saturday, January 7. The mall will be open from 1 p.m.– 9 p.m. These hours are subject to change with changing weather conditions. Department store and restaurant hours may vary.

TRANSPORTATION

Due to the hazardous weather forecast and the potential for unsafe road conditions, the PDRTA is cancelling Florence bus services for Saturday January 7. Commuter bus service to Myrtle Beach from Marion and from Lake City will operate however, will begin the return trip at least one hour early. The bus operators will make the return time announcement during the trips to Myrtle Beach. For more information, call PDRTA at 843-665-2227 ext 2 or visit their website at www.pdrta.org.

The Coast RTA is monitoring the weather to make any determinations in service changes. At this time, they plan to run service as scheduled, but service delays may be experienced due to road conditions.

Amtrak has canceled the Sat. 01/07/2017 train in to Florence, SC (FLO). No CCU shuttle will run to Florence Saturday. Amtrak’s Sunday train in to Florence, SC (FLO) is still on schedule with a CCU shuttle pick-up

SCHOOL SPORTS

Due to the concern for traveling conditions tonight, the Darlington High School varsity basketball games at Lakewood are canceled. No make-up date has been set.

The Hartsville High School varsity girls and boys home basketball games Friday against Lugoff-Elgin were cancelled due to concern for the traveling team returning safely home. Games have been rescheduled for Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. in Hartsville.

The wrestling tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Dreher High School, in which Hartsville High School planned to compete, has been cancelled.