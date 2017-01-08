FEMA extends registration deadline for Hurricane Matthew victims in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (Press Release) – Governor Roy Cooper announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the state of North Carolina’s request for a 14-day extension for Hurricane Matthew survivors to apply for federal disaster assistance. The new deadline is Monday, Jan. 23.

“Our top priority this weekend is keeping families safe during the winter storm. As soon as conditions improve, I urge hurricane survivors to register with FEMA to see what aid may be available to help them recover and move forward,” said Governor Cooper.

This is the second extension granted to help those impacted by the hurricane. The state requested more time for survivors because of a notable dip in registrations during the holiday season. Additionally, this weekend’s winter storm may prevent some people who intended to register from doing so.

The new Jan. 23 deadline to register with FEMA applies to homeowners, renters and businesses submitting applications for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Cooper encouraged all those who were impacted by Hurricane Matthew to register with FEMA, even those who have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but if you are underinsured you may receive help after your claim has been settled.

Registration is open to survivors in 45 counties designated for Individual Assistance, including: Anson, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chatham, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Martin, Moore, Nash, Northampton, Onslow, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Tyrrell, Wake, Washington, Wayne and Wilson.

Registering with FEMA is the first step to federal disaster assistance. To register:

Go online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585.

Download the FEMA Mobile App

Apply by January 23.

For more information, Hurricane Matthew survivors can visit one of the three open Disaster Recovery Centers. The centers are staffed with representatives from FEMA, North Carolina Emergency Management and SBA. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates about applications. To locate the center nearest you, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, use the ReadyNC and FEMA mobile apps, or go online to FEMA.gov/DRC or ReadyNC.org.

Survivors requiring a reasonable accommodation such as American Sign Language interpreting, Braille, large print, etc. while visiting a disaster recovery center may call the helpline numbers for support. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Help is available in most languages, and information on the registration process is available in ASL at FEMA.gov/media-library/assets/videos/111546.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Matthew, visit the disaster webpages at FEMA.gov/disaster/4285 or ReadyNC.org.