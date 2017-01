FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – City of Florence police received a shots fired call around 6:30 Sunday night.

LT. Mike Brandt says upon arrival to Church Street and National Cemetery road officers say an abandoned single vehicle was damaged. The car had visible signs that it struck a light pole.

Police are investigating both incidents, the shooting and the car accident.

If you have any information on this incident call Florence Police at (843) 665-3191.