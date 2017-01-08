Howe Springs Firefighters battle the cold to put out Effingham house fire

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – The Howe Springs Fire Department was called to a home in the Evergreen community on Sandy Point Road around 11:30 Saturday night. Upon arrival half of the house was in flames. Residents of the home were able to escape. 32 firefighters from all seven stations in Howe Springs fought the fire.

Fire Chief Billy Dillon says they contained the fire in 30 minutes but stayed on the scene to make sure it was out for two and a half hours.

The fighters faced unique challenges in the freezing temperatures. Since there were no fire hydrants in the area, the crews had to shuttle water from 3 miles away. While they shuttled the water ice developed on their equipment.

Chief  Billy Dillon says, “I’m proud of them. We’re a department with 90 percent volunteers and more than 30 firefighters showed up in freezing temperatures.”

No one was hurt. The fire is not considered suspicion but is under investigation.

 

 

