Arrest made after 7-year-old SC boy shot while riding his bike

Tyrell Smith
Tyrell Smith

UPDATE — Police have identified the person who shot a seven-year-old as he was riding his bike in North Charleston.

17-year-old Tyrell Smith was arrested during a traffic stop on McMillian avenue.

North Charleston Police tell us that Smith is expected in bond court sometime on Monday.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC — North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday, January 2. It happened in the 3300 block of Florida Avenue, according to NCPD officials.

On scene officers discovered a 7-year-old boy with gunshot wound to right lower leg. He was transported to MUSC with non-life threatening injury.

Investigators learned, the child was reportedly riding his bicycle up Florida Ave on the way home with his mother in her vehicle following him when he was struck.

The incident remains under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

