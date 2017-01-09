Boston Marathon bombing survivor to share her story in Florence

Published:

FLORENCE, SC – Boston Marathon bombing survivor, Rebekah Gregory, will share her journey and how she is “Moving Forward” on Thursday, January 26.

Carolinas Hospital System is sponsoring her appearance at SIMT on the campus of Florence Darlington Technical College. Gregory will share how the Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013, changed her life.

Tickets are $30.  Doors open at 6pm and the event starts at 6:30pm.  Proceeds for this event will benefit Pacing for Pieces–a race for the All4Autism research center.

For more information go to CarolinasHealthyWoman.com or call 843-674-2615.

 

