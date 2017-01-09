DICK’S Sporting Goods offers extended hours pending a Clemson victory

(WBTW) – Monday afternoon DICK’S Sporting Goods announced extended store hours pending a Clemson win in Tampa, Florida.

A press release from store representatives says the company will re-open immediately following the game Monday, January 9, and also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday pending a Clemson victory to offer fans an assortment of college football championship gear.

The DICK’S Sporting Goods at Coastal Grand Mall, Coastal North Town Center in North Myrtle Beach, and Magnolia Mall in Florence are all participating in the promotion, the release says.

