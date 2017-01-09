Driver arrested after 25-mile wrong-way chase on I-85 say SC troopers

GREENVILLE – South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers arrested a man after a chase they tell us went in the wrong direction of Interstate 85 for about 25 miles.

Flavio Hernandez, 19, from Tifton, Georgia was arrested after the chase early Monday morning that started with officers from Greenville Health System Police.

Those officers were investigating a stolen vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run. SCHP troopers were alerted to the vehicle and spotted it being driven north on Southbound I-85 around 1:30 am.

Duncan Police attempted to end the chase with stop sticks, but weren’t successful. The pursuit continued in Spartanburg County before the chase finally came to an end around the 75 mile marker.

That’s 25 miles from where the car was first spotted traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate.

Hernandez was taken into custody and is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The jail website lists the charges against him as reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.