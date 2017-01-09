Florence announces next phase of Hurricane Matthew clean-up efforts

FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence is moving forward with its #NextPhaseFlorence Hurricane Matthew clean-up effort. The latest updates include storm debris removal by zone, collection reminders, and FEMA Debris Removal Guidelines.

Beginning on Monday, January 9, 2016, contractors will begin a second pass in Zones 1, 3, 4 & 6. Contractors are still working to complete the first pass in Zones 2 & 5. To date, contractors have collected 1,881 truck loads of storm debris totaling 93,216 cubic yards.

Residents are reminded that we will complete a total of three passes in each assigned work zone. As debris is removed, residents are encouraged to move debris to the right-of-way that you may not have been able to get to the street during the initial sweep due to space limitations. Residents are also reminded that debris must not be co-mingled for collection.

To expedite debris removal, please refer to FEMA Debris Removal guidelines, which specifies how debris must be separated.

To stay up to date with all of the latest information regarding #NextPhaseFlorence, please visit the page on our website dedicated to the clean up efforts. You can also follow the City of Florence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. If city residents have concerns regarding contractor debris removal, please contact the City Administration Office at 843-665-3113 or email the City at NextPhaseFlorence@CityofFlorence.com.

-This is from a Press Release.