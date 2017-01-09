Footprints in snow help police nab SC thief, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Police say footprints in the snow helped them catch a suspected thief after he tried to break into a home Saturday evening in Spartanburg.

According to the police report, a homeowner on Hammerhill Hollow Road heard someone breaking into the back of her home.

The woman then yelled at the thief to leave before her burglar alarm went off and police were called, the police report said.

Officers say they caught the suspect, Drew Lamb, after following the tracks in the snow to nearby woods.

Officers say the suspect stumbled multiple times in the slippery conditions, allowing officers to catch him.

According to the report, officers found crowbars, pliers and a pocket knife on the camouflage-wearing suspect.

Lamb is charged with first degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and destruction of property.