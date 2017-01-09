Help save a life by donating blood January 13 at Tidelands Health Conference Center

By Published:
blood drive

MURRELLS INLET, SC – Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital will host a blood drive on Friday, Jan. 13. Members of the community can donate blood from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Tidelands Health Conference Center on Riverwood Drive across from the hospital and in the hospital’s first-floor classroom. Appointments will take priority, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made by calling 843-652-1144. Online registration can be completed at www.redcross.orgIn addition to having a valid ID, blood donors must be healthy, be at least 17 years old and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s