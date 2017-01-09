Horry County police ask for help identifying Dollar General robber

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are asking for help from the public identifying a man accused of robbing a Dollar General.

According to the post on the Horry County Police Department Facebook page, the man in the photo allegedly robbed the Dollar General on Holmestown Road on Nov. 16.

Police describe the suspect as being between 25-35 years old, 5’09”- 5’11” in height, 150-175 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCPD tip line at 843-915-8477.

