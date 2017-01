TAMPA, FL (WBTW) – News13’s National Championship game preview coverage of Clemson vs Alabama from Tampa, FL with Conan Gasque and Julia Mor…

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – City of Florence police received a shots fired call around 6:30 Sunday night. LT. Mike Brandt says upon arrival to Chu…

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Courtney McGinnis Graham Community shelter opened last year in honor of one local woman’s dream to help those in n…

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The state Superintendent Molly Spearman will hold a press conference Monday at the State House– Spearman will address …

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – The Howe Springs Fire Department was called to a home in the Evergreen community on Sandy Point Road around 11:30 Sat…