TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – West Florence fire officials say one person is in the hospital after a mobile home fire Monday morning in Timmonsville.

They say it happened around 2:45 A.M. at a home on Bumm Drive, and they had it under control in 15 minutes.

Crews say the portion of the house where the fire started was heavily damaged, but the other areas only got smoke and a heat damage.

The cause is under investigation.

