Pawleys Island Mayor announces he will not run for re-election

WBTW News Staff Published:
Photo from townofpawleysisland.com
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Monday night Pawleys Island Mayor William Otis announced his decision not to run for re-election.

Otis was on the council for two years, and served as the mayor for 19 years.

“It’s time,” Otis said. In reference to the transition, he also said that the town “has an administrator who can handle town administration issues, so the transition can be done rather seamlessly.”

Count on News13 to bring you more information Tuesday after the formal announcement to town council.

