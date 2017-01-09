Scotland County closes a school Monday because of heating problem

By Published: Updated:
LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – A school in Scotland County is closed money because of a problem with the building’s heating system. According to the school district’s website and facebook page, Sycamore Lane Elementary School will not have class for students and staff today, January 9.
Buses that were already on the road are being re-routed to return students to their homes, the online update stated. There is staff at the school, and they are informing car riders as well as they arrive.
The district’s statement also said Principal Pam Lewis sent a “Connect 5” call out to students and staff.
All other schools in the Scotland County public school system were on a two-hour delays on Monday.

