St Andrew Catholic School to celebrate National School Choice Week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – St. Andrew Catholic School will hold a special event on Wednesday, January 25, at 11:00 AM to celebrate National School Choice Week, school leaders announced today.

This event will feature students, teachers, and parents representing public, private, charter, magnet, and home schools from all across the state of SC. St Andrew Catholic School ‘s 7th grade students will be joining thousands of other SC students at the State House for a National School Choice Week Rally.

St. Andrew Catholic School is a Catholic school serving grades Kindergarten–8 with a student enrollment of 230.

St Andrew Catholic School is one of more than 13,000 schools participating in National School Choice Week (January 22–28, 2017). The goal of the Week is to shine a positive spotlight on all types of education options for children—from traditional public schools to public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online learning and homeschooling. The event will be held at South Carolina State House.

“We are thrilled to have St Andrew Catholic School participate in National School Choice Week by holding this special event,” said Andrew Campanella, National School Choice Week president. “The Week provides an opportunity for families in communities across America to discover more about the education options available to children. We salute the students, teachers and staff at St Andrew Catholic School for their dedication to providing a quality education for children, and for their involvement in this nationwide celebration.”

For more information about the event, visit http://www.standrewschoolmb.com.

For more information about National School Choice Week, visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

-This is from a Press Release.