Tai Chi Mind/Body exercise classes held at Chapin Memorial Library

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Chapin Memorial Library announces the return of Tai Chi Mind/Body exercise classes. It’s a 13 week course.

It begins Monday, February 6 and continues through May 1, 2017 from 10:00 am—12:00 pm. Instructors say you must be willing to commit for the full 13 weeks.

“This introductory course is designed for beginners. The aim of this course is to introduce you to the remarkable and special mind-body exercises of Tai Chi” (Limited to Adults 18+) Registration is underway. Please email warrington@chapinlibrary.org or call Deb at 843-918-1281.

Chapin Memorial Library is located at 400 14th Avenue North, in Myrtle Beach.