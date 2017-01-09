StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

The coldest air in a year has moved in to the Carolinas but a big warm-up is on the way. Bundle up! Arctic high pressure is overhead and the source of the cold air as well as the clear skies. After barely clearing freezing yesterday, temperatures will dip into the teens and low 20’s this morning. Black ice and slippery bridges and overpasses will still be a concern this morning, especially on secondary roads. It starts to warm up a little today, but highs will only reach the upper 30s to low 40’s. As high pressure moves offshore and wind changes around from the south on Tuesday, much warmer weather will move in. By Thursday, temperatures will be back in the 70’s and mornings in the 40’s and 50’s. A few weak cold fronts bring small chances for rain Friday through next weekend.

Today, mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30’s to around 40 inland, low 40s beaches.

Tonight, clear and very cold. Lows 19-23 inland, 27-29 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 50’s.