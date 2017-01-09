Williamsburg Co. woman appears twice on national talk show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Sulondia “Sue-Ham” Hammond joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Monday to talk about her appearances on the Steve Harvey Show. Hammond is a native of Kingstree, SC, in Williamsburg County. She writes and directs stage plays as part of her effort to introduce people to the arts in rural areas. She is also a life and success coach.

Hammond appeared on the Steve Harvey Show as part of a panel giving advice. During News13 Now she talked about her appearances and the topics discussed. Watch the video to hear more.

If you’d like to find out more about Hammond or connect with her, find out more on her website successwithsueham.com.