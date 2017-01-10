2 charged after last week’s social media threat at St. James High School

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say they have arrested two people after a social media threat at St. James High School last week.

Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department says detectives arrested 18-year-old De’Javan Brown of Myrtle Beach and a 16-year-old juvenile from Myrtle Beach and charged the pair with disturbing schools.

The incident report from Horrry County police say investigators were called about a possible threat Monday, Jan. 3. The complainant says their son received a message via Snap Chat indicating that an individual was going to “shoot-up” the school. The message was forwarded to officers and school administration was contacted and made aware of the incident.

The report also cites a follow-up investigation that revealed “no evidence that the suspect made any statement of a threat to shoot at the school”. Parts of the police report were redacted, but the report says the only relevant statement that was discovered was an interaction between the suspect and a witness when someone asked the student to remove his hat and the student responded by saying “Do you think I’m going to shoot up the school just because I’m wearing a hat?”.

“This statement was misinterpreted or maliciously changed by someone and social media posts began to appear about a school shooting,” the police report states.

Brown was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday morning and was released earlier Tuesday on a $500 bond, according to online booking records.