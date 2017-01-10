3 women taken to hospital after truck flips on icy NC road

GREENVILLE, NC – The North Carolina Highway Patrol says three woman were taken to a hospital after a truck overturned on icy roads in Pitt County.

Troopers say the crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday on Mobley’s Bridge Road near Ivy Road in Grimesland.

The N.C. Highway Patrol says the truck hit an icy patch on the road and crashed.

Troopers says emergency crews had to extract two woman who were trapped in the truck. Another person in the truck was able to get out on her own.

Investigators say all three woman were taken to Vidant Medical Center, with unknown injuries.

Troopers are urging drivers to drive slow, especially on secondary roads.