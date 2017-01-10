3 women taken to hospital after truck flips on icy NC road

WNCN Published: Updated:
flipped-truck

GREENVILLE, NC – The North Carolina Highway Patrol says three woman were taken to a hospital after a truck overturned on icy roads in Pitt County.

truck-road

CLICK TO ENLARGE IMAGE AND FOR MORE N.C. SNOW PHOTOS

Troopers say the crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday on Mobley’s Bridge Road near Ivy Road in Grimesland.

The N.C. Highway Patrol says the truck hit an icy patch on the road and crashed.

Troopers says emergency crews had to extract two woman who were trapped in the truck. Another person in the truck was able to get out on her own.

Investigators say all three woman were taken to Vidant Medical Center, with unknown injuries.

Troopers are urging drivers to drive slow, especially on secondary roads.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s