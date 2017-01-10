Additional arrest made in November shooting that injured 3

Related Coverage Myrtle Beach man jailed for November shooting that injured 3

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police say they have arrested another person in connection to the shooting incident that wounded three in November.

Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says 20-year-old Aveonnia Hoyte from Williamsburg County was charged with three counts of attempted murder after police arrested her in Norfolk, Virginia.





According to Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police, officers worked with the Horry County Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, ATF Taskforce, and the United States Marshals Task Force to apprehend James Anthony Chestnut Jan. 4.

Chestnut is charged with three counts of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and firing into a dwelling in connection with a shooting from November.

Lt. Crosby says officers responded to 923 White Street in response to a shooting incident Nov. 24, 2016. Three people were injured as a result of the shooting. Through the investigation, officers were able to identify Chestnut as the alleged shooter.