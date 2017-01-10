City of Myrtle Beach announces work will begin on Doug Shaw Stadium this month

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach says work will begin on Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium this month.

The stadium will be closed for the next eight months while the $5.4 million renovation project is underway, the city said in a Facebook post.

At the end of the process, the facility will have a new press box, new locker rooms, new restrooms, new home side grandstand seats and handrails, a new entrance park and new field turf on the playing surface. The all-weather rubberized track will be resurfaced, and sprint lanes will be added to the home side. City officials say that due to budget constraints, some items have been removed from the renovation list like additional visitor side seating and a visitor side support building.

Two major track and field events will be displaced this year including the Coach ‘O’ Coastal Carolina Invitational track and field meet and the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational track and field meet. Track and field training will occur at Coastal Carolina University during construction and while the facility is being renovated, officials say practice opportunities will exist nearby for javelin, shot put, discus and hammer throws.

Stadium work will be completed in time for Myrtle Beach High School’s fall football season, the city says.