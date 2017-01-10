Conway woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for a home invasion

CONWAY, SC – Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says a Conway woman pled guilty to robbery, kidnapping and burglary charges, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Latasha Lynne Shelley, 35, of Conway, pled guilty to armed robbery, first-degree burglary and two counts of kidnapping before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Brian M. Gibbons, who sentenced her to 20 years in prison, said Senior Assistant Solicitor George H. DeBusk Jr., who prosecuted the case on behalf of the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Officers with the Horry County Police Department arrested Shelley following the incident that occurred in October 2015 at a home on Highway 19 in the Conway area, DeBusk said. The incident involved two women, ages 72 and 90, being tied up, locked in a bathroom at gunpoint and robbed of personal items.