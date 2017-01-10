Dylann Roof sentenced to death

CHARLESTON, SC (WBTW) – Dylann Roof was sentenced to execution for killing 9 church members during a bible study at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church. He is the first to get the death penalty for federal hate crimes.

After close to three hours of deliberating, jurors in the Dylann Roof trial announced that they had reached a verdict.

On Tuesday, jurors began deliberating around 1:35 p.m. whether Roof, 22, should get the death penalty or life in prison for his crimes. Their decision had to be unanimous.

In a courtroom a mile from the slayings, the same jury last month convicted Roof of 33 federal crimes, including hate crimes and obstruction of religion. After a holiday break, jurors returned last week to court, where prosecutors laid out their case for why Roof should be executed for four days. The government called nearly two dozen friends and relatives who shared cherished memories and opined about a future without a mother, father, sister or brother.

They shed tears and their voices shook, but none of them said whether Roof should face the death penalty or life in prison for gunning down the church members. That will be left up to the jury, with nine white and three black members.

In the closing arguments, prosecutors focused on the gruesome nature of the slayings of nine black parishioners attending a June 2015 Bible study at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Richardson also reminded jurors about the days of emotional testimony they’ve heard from relatives of all nine people killed.

Roof gave a brief closing of his own, telling jurors he knew he could ask them to spare his life but wasn’t sure “what good that would do.”

Roof is his own attorney in these proceedings and also told jurors he knew only one of them had to disagree with the others in order for him to avoid a death sentence.