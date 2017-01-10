Former SC lawmaker Viers announces release from prison on social media

Former lawmaker Thad Viers posted on his Facebook Tuesday announcing his release from a prison.

“In the land of the living again! Cannot thank everyone enough for their support! #StandingTall #1Peter1:7,” the post said.

The former representative from Horry County pleaded guilty in April 2015 to helping a construction company owner hide assets from an insurance company looking to collect after the company failed to fulfill a state contract to pave part of Interstate 95.

He served in the House for a decade and in 2012 was a front-runner for South Carolina’s new 7th District U.S. House seat. He dropped out of the race after being charged with harassing a former girlfriend. Viers later resigned from the House and pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment.