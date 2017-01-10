HCPD releases name of man wanted for Socastee shooting that injured 2

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday Horry County Police identified a suspect in a shooting that injured two people last week in the Socastee area.

Police are looking for William Arthur Craig Jr. of Conway on warrants for attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Lt. Raul Denis with HCPD said in a press release.

Craig is described as a black male, 30 years old, 5 ft. 7 in. tall, 145 lbs., with dreads, Denis says.

Officers responded to a mobile home on Weeks Drive off of Socastee Boulevard before 2 a.m. on Jan. 6, Horry County Police Sergeant Danny Furr said. A couple in the home was taken to a local hospital, but he did not have details on their condition.

According to the police report, two people were found in the home with gunshot wounds and a witness was in the living room and did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Craig’s whereabouts should call local law enforcement immediately.