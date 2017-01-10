HCPD searches for woman wanted for abuse of a newborn

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say they’re looking for a woman in connection with a child neglect case.

Brittany Danielle Davis, 25, of Conway is wanted for child abuse or neglect of a newborn, a tweet from Horry County Police Department says.

The police report says an officer met with a DSS worker Nov. 7 who advised police the baby was born that day. The incident report is heavily redacted, but does say the victim and the mother, who is listed as the suspect, were given drug screenings.

Anyone with information on Davis is asked to contact law enforcement.