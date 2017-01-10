Horry County leaders change business license law to cut out ‘problem businesses’

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – In an effort to cut out “problem businesses” in Horry County, council leaders passed the third and final reading of an ordinance Tuesday that will change the way businesses apply for a business license.

Now, new businesses will have to complete a detailed application that identifies everyone involved in the business.

They’ll also have to identify who will be operating the business, give any criminal or nuisance history, and businesses serving alcohol after midnight will have to complete a safety plan.

In October, the county’s attorney said more than two dozen businesses have been closed in Horry County since 2003 as a result of court enforced nuisance actions prosecuted by the solicitor’s office.

County leaders say that’s a costly project for the businesses to re-open just a year later.

Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus says they’re hoping this will help cut down on violence in the county.

“It’s all about safety, creating safety in these late night establishments to help our police officers know who we’re dealing with, what we’re dealing with, and what they’re operation is going to be. We felt this was a better resolve than curtailing the hours that they would operate,” said Lazarus.

Lazarus says this is for any new business coming to the county, but if businesses already open in the county prior to the ordinance start to have problems, they too will have to submit safety plans to the county.